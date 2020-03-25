Social activist plays cheerleader in hopes of inspiring Malaysians during MCO period

Social activist Chew Hoong Ling is doing her part to spur Malaysians on. — Photo via Facebook/ Hoong Ling

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — As Malaysians brace for an extended period of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14, a social activist is attempting to cheer on Malaysians to be more positive.

TV host and an inspirational speaker, Chew Hoong Ling posted two YouTube videos to motivate Malaysians in this trying time.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chew said one of the videos asking Malaysians to stay strong is titled Malaysia, Bertabahlah! Malaysia Boleh while the second was titled Hero Malaysia.

Chew said she got the idea to make the short videos after seeing people mostly posting pictures and videos of their food since MCO was enforced on March 18.

“As we enter the second week of RMO, people are lethargic and I want to motivate the people to be positive.”

She sent out a message with the script to her circle of social media friends asking them to video themselves saying something positive to fellow Malaysians.

“I told them to send the recording to me before I edit it to be not more than two minutes.”

Since posting the two videos on Tuesday, the 39-year-old said she had received more encouraging messages to share which she would upload soon.