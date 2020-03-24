Raja Permaisuri Agong cooks for medical frontliners fighting Covid-19

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah taking charge in her kitchen. — Picture via Twitter/@tengkuafzan1

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is cooking up a storm, to take care of some of the meals for medical frontliners as the continue their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her Instagram @airtangan_tunkuazizah, the Raja Permaisuri Agong shared the various types of food she whipped up for personnel at hospitals since Saturday.

Starting with the Hospital Sungai Buloh and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, Tunku Azizah's dishes has since been extended to Hospital Kuala Lumpur personnel.

Among the mouthwatering dishes whipped up by Tunku Azizah are kurma telur, kobis masak lemak, ayam masak terutup and cupcakes.

On queries why those working in the kitchen of Istana Negara are not donning face masks, Tunku Azizah said everyone was locked up and secure in the palace.

“Everyday everyone is checked. We do not step out of the palace or meet anybody. We wear face masks, gloves and use sanitiser. Sometimes you will feel suffocated and need to remove it for awhile.

“Do not worry, we are all paranoid here as we are not allowed to leave and no one is allowed to enter the palace,” shared Tunku Azizah.