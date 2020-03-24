Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre donates surplus food to the needy during MCO period

The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has donated over 340kg of surplus food since the enforcement of the movement control order. — Picture courtesy of Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has donated over 340kg of surplus food to feed the needy since the enforcement of the movement control order on March 18.

In a statement, the centre said the food was donated to the Food Aid Foundation.

Centre deputy general manager John Burke said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented them with new challenges.

“In such times, it is imperative to come together as a community and think about what we can do to help and be considerate towards each other.

“We understand that having access to basic needs might be especially difficult for some people right now and we are pleased to be able to make a meaningful contribution through our partnership with the Food Aid Foundation.”

Since partnering with Food Aid Foundation early this year, the centre has donated over 590kg of surplus food, which was able to feed over 1,200 people.

Food Aid Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that rescues “halal” edible but surplus food and groceries from manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, companies and people.

This includes unused or unwanted food, as well as products that are out of specification, close to expiry, incorrect labelling, damaged packaging, discontinued promotional products, excess stock and customer returns.

Collected items are then distributed to charitable/welfare homes, voluntary welfare organisations, refugee communities, poor families and soup kitchens.