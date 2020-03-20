Projek Wawasan Rakyat launches #FrontlinersFirst to support MOH staff with childcare needs during Covid-19 shutdown

Spending most of their time at hospitals during the Covid-19 shutdown, MOH staff have had problems arranging for proper childcare while they're away from home. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — In a bid to ease their burden, social movement Projek Wawasan Rakyat (POWR) launched the #FrontlinersFirst project to raise funds to help pay for childcare requirements for Ministry of Health (MOH) staff amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

Project coordinator and devoted mother Dr Siti Noor Munirah Ibrahim told Malay Mail that many frontliners were in desperate need of childcare assistance.

“When the Movement Control Order (MCO) was issued, we first thought of getting food to our hardworking and exhausted frontliners.

“This was until they said that childcare issues were critical during the MCO with schools being closed.”

She added that, “As a mother of four children myself, I know how important it is to have reliable childcare so I can go to work at ease.”

Sympathising with their situation, the POWR coordinators started the #FrontlinersFirst project with the aim of fundraising professional childcare support for MOH staff.

Dr Munirah, who works as a hospice doctor with Kasih Hospice Care Society, explained that another POWR coordinator Nathaniel Tan then reached out to local childcare providers KiddoCare in hopes of getting them on board.

“Nathaniel contacted KiddoCare. They agreed to collaborate with us and were extremely helpful by reducing their own rates.

“So, we are fundraising in order to support at least 50 per cent of the reduced costs for the frontliners.”

All the information you’ll need about the #FrontliinersFirst project. — Image via Facebook/ProjekWawasanRakyat

She said support from fellow Malaysians has been incredible since word went out about the project yesterday, and added they would attempt to offer larger subsidies and added support for other mothers as well if possible.

“Malaysians have been amazing. I have had non-stop calls and funds are pouring in. Our team is working hard to make funds for the public to see. To ensure transparency and trust in our project.

“If we can get more funds, we will try to reduce costs further or support other mothers for essential services as well.”

Donations can be made to: ABIM; Bank Islam account number 14023010011219 or PPW-ABIM; Bank Islam account number 14023010034204, followe by sending proof of transaction to Ms Nadirah at 013-5933496.

POWR coordinators have also requested that all donations be listed with “FrontlinersFirst” in the reference column so that they can track donations accordingly.

Alternatively, if you are a MOH staff seeking urgent childcare support, you can contact Ms Nadirah, KiddoCare (019-8830175) or e-mail [email protected].

For more information, surf over to www.rakyat.org.