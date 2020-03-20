Health Ministry advises against overeating, keeping track of your daily consumption during stay at home period

It is important to keep track of your food intake. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/AHSN_daily

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — During this “stay at home” period, constantly snacking can pose as a problem which could lead to unwanted weight gain and even worse, chronic diseases.

In an advisory, the Ministry of Health’s Nutrition Department highlighted the importance of having a balanced and healthy eating schedule — even if you’re staying home all day.

“Set an eating schedule for your family and make sure that they followed it.”

“Also, it is important to remember that dinner is supposed to be taken three to four hours before bed as the hours will help with your digestion process thus avoiding those extra calories from turning into fats.”

Eating schedule as suggested by the Health Ministry.

The department also advises those snacking regularly to distract themselves with family activities at home and substitute urges to do so by drinking plain water.

And if that doesn’t work, to have some light snacks like a glass of milk, fruits, nuts, cream crackers or even yoghurt.

Another way to avoid sudden urges in eating is by controlling your food intake and by having a schedule as advised.

“Do not give in to your appetite. Think about the consequences if these urges keep happening to you. We are not just trying to avoid Covid-19 but also obesity and other dangerous diseases.

“Be smart in planning your food intake.”