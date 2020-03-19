National library offers 13.2 million digital reading materials for free during Covid-19 shutdown

A volunteer takes part in the National Library’s Read Me a Book campaign. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Malaysians will have millions of e-books at their disposal for the next two weeks as the nation goes into full shutdown mode amid rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The National Library of Malaysia (PNM) announced 13.2 million free digital reading materials will be available for access during the Covid-19 shutdown period.

The national library launched its ‘Please Sit At Home and Read’ campaign to comply with the Movement Control Order which began yesterday.

The announcement was made on PNM’s official Instagram page yesterday.

Newspapers will also be available online for the public to read, including past editions.

The library posted a tutorial on how to access the materials earlier today.

Malaysians can access the free digital reading materials at www.u-library.gov.my and click on ‘Online Databases’.

The response from the public was so overwhelming that the website was not accessible for an unspecified period of time but the site is now up and running.