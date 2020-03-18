Vivy Yusof and husband kickstart support fund to assist Malaysian hospitals amid Covid-19 crisis

Vivy decided to initiate a fundraiser because she was moved by the dedication of Malaysian healthcare workers. — Picture courtesy of Fashion Valet

PETALING JAYA, March 18 — Fashion Valet founders Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar have initiated a support fund to aid the Malaysian hospitals inundated with rising Covid-19 patients.

The FV Covid19 Support Fund will mobilise volunteers to help at health facilities, assist hospitalised or quarantined friends and front-liners and provide medical and general supplies to hospitals.

The fund is set up in partnership with Imaret (Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response & Relief Team) which provides humanitarian aid relief for natural or manmade disasters under the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (Imam).

Vivy, who is an Imaret goodwill ambassador, and Fadza have also made a personal donation of RM100,000 to support the cause.

The Duck scarves entrepreneur was prompted to start a fundraiser after she was touched by the dedication of Malaysian healthcare workers.

“How can we sit tight at home while hospital staff work multiple shifts and overtime to care for infected patients that are increasing in number.

“Now is the time for us to do something that’s bigger than us,” Vivy said in a press statement last night.

According to Vivy’s Instagram, more than RM100,000 was raised in one night out of its RM300,000 target.

On Monday, the social media icon donated portable air conditioners to Serdang Hospital.

Vivy wrote on Instagram she reached out to the hospital to ask what supplies they needed and contributed air conditioners on behalf of her fashion company.

“We complain how hot it is outside after two minutes of being outside, can you imagine what they go through wearing the whole hospital suit covered from head to toe.

“Thank you for all that you do for society, so proud to be a part of a community that cares and loves for one another,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur also plans to donate more items to other hospitals dealing with Covid-19.