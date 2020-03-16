Good Samaritan: Foodpanda rider a social media hero after spotted delivering meal to a homeless man

An act of kindness praised by all. — Picture via Facebook/WeareMalaysians

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — Foodpanda riders are usually rushing to deliver meals to customers, but one spared the time to send a packet of food to a homeless man.

The Good Samaritan’s deed was shared on We are Malaysians Facebook group in two images with the caption, “FoodPanda rider. He is sending free Breakfast for him.”

No more information was offered, but many applauded the act of kindness.

Facebook user Lim Tow Shong commented, “If everyone was like him, our world would be much better,” while another similar comment was “May you be blessed in the future for your deed.”

A Facebook user commented, “Maybe the Foodpanda rider offered some food to the homeless person,” while another by the name Danforth Lim Harry wished, “Truly thanks the person that ordered the food via Foodpanda for the homeless man, and thanks to the delivery man who delivered the food.”