Dublin's famous pub district to shut over virus after backlash

Pubs and clubs in Dublin's famous Temple Bar district are to close their doors immediately. — Angelafoto/IStock.com pic via AFP

DUBLIN, March 16 — Owners of pubs and clubs in Dublin's famous Temple Bar district are to close their doors immediately over the coronavirus outbreak, they said yesterday, following criticism over large crowds gathering there this weekend.

“In the interest of public health... the Temple Bar members will close their premises voluntarily with immediate effect,” the cooperative group said in a statement.

The Irish government is reported to be mulling enforcement powers to make sure the ban on indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.

Videos emerged on social media on Saturday showing people crowding into the drinking establishments, pouring out onto the streets and singing songs, provoking an online backlash. — AFP-Relaxnews