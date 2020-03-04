Hand sanitisers, temperature checks at Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 amidst Covid-19 scare

Tan Sri Anwar hopes to see local players in the top 20 rankings at the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 4 — Organisers of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of those who attend the tournament this weekend amidst the Covid-19 global scare.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said hand sanitisers will be placed at all toilets, around the clubhouse and marquees while there will also be temperature checks by medical officers for both players and visitors.

“We have placed hand sanitisers around the tournament areas and there will be places that they can do a temperature check,” he said.

He also said the Covid-19 outbreak was also one of the reasons why they didn’t involve the European Tour for the tournament.

“The European Tour will definitely bring players from Europe, so we have to make an assumption that players from Europe won’t risk coming here to play in Asia,” he said.

Although the Covid-19 outbreak has had everyone on high alert, he said it would not be a problem for the tournament.

“I don’t see it disrupting the tournament. Even the players, both local and Asia are looking forward to it.

Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 players are looking forward to the tournament. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

On the tournament players, he said he hoped to see the energy from them, especially the local ones.

“We hope to see our local players in the top 20 ranking,” he said adding that it was also unfortunate that one of Malaysia’s top golfers, Gavin Green, couldn’t participate as he was currently playing at the Qatar Open.

The Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 will be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BMO 2020 is happening from March 5 to 8.

The tournament will host 156 players from Asia, who will be competing for the US$1 million (RM 4.1million) grand prize.

Malay Mail is the official media partner for BMO 2020.

To date, Malaysia has had 36 positive cases of Covid-19; 22 have since fully recovered and discharged.