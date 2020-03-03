Indonesian The Rock wannabe ends up accidental Wolverine lookalike after beard serum

Indonesian man Hendry Causa Sibala has been impersonating Wolverine since 2018. — Picture via Facebook/www.cob

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Indonesian Hendry Causa Sibala wanted to look like action movie star Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as The Rock.

His effort in 2018 began by using beard growth serum, to enable him to sport a goatee as sported by The Rock as Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The facial hair growth serum must have been more potent than he imagined, as the 33-year-old ended up an uncanny lookalike of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character.

“In 2019, I started using beard growth serum,” he explained.

“The plan was to look like The Rock. I somehow ended up looking more like Wolverine,” he told detikcom.

Several photos of an Indonesian man from the port city of Makassar took the internet by storm for the uncanny resemblance, complete with the same hairstyle.

Hendry, who shared photos of himself on Facebook in costume with Wolverine claws, caught the attention of Facebook users who showed their support to him by posting photo collages of him and Wolverine on his timeline.

Some users also designed a poster for him calling him X-Man Wolverine of Toraja (the regency of South Sulawesi Province of Indonesia where Hendry is from).