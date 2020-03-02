American woman tracks pregnancy on Instagram by dressing as different pop culture characters

Freelance photographer and videographer Grace Navarro dresses up as Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter. She uses Instagram to chart her baby Charlotte Grace's growth. — Photo via Instagram/ _gracenavarro_

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 —Tracking your pregnancy with the calendar is so old school as proven by freelance photographer and videographer Grace Navarro.

Navarro from Orlando, Florida, tracked her pregnancy on Instagram and used an app to help her understand her baby’s size each week of her pregnancy.

She then dressed as different pop culture characters to celebrate each week of the pregnancy.

At week 14, the fetus was the size of a beetroot and she dressed up as Dwight Schrute of The Office while holding a bunch of beetroots.

Using a chalkboard as one of the props, Navarro even wrote down some facts and highlights of the pregnancy.

Bored Panda reported that Navarro had initially wanted to make it a one-off picture but as many reacted positively to that picture, she decided to continue tracking her baby’s growth.

So every week, she would write down on the chalkboard the baby’s milestones and get appropriate costumes to fit the object that explained the baby’s size.

Starting from week 14 until the birth of her daughter Charlotte Grace, Navarro would dress up as a variety of characters from The Office, Harry Potter, and Disney fandoms that included Dwight Shrute and Jim Halpert from the Office, Ginny Weasley and Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter, as well as Rapunzel, Snow White, and Russell.

Speaking to Bored Panda, Navarro said she grew up loving Harry Potter and all things Disney, and, later on, her husband introduced her to The Office and it became her “third big love”.

“I’ve always loved photography and video editing, which is now also my professional career, so it only made sense that I mixed it with my fandoms to create some fun content!”

On the challenges she had to overcome to create the pictures, Navarro said the hardest part was coming up with objects for every week and putting the pictures together.

“I spent hours brainstorming, measuring, trying to come up with costumes for each of them I had a lot of stuff at home already, so I tried to use as much of that to cut back on costs, but it was still a challenge to keep going for so many weeks!”