Give the gift of reading to the needy by donating preloved books to GSC’s mini-libraries

Friends to Mankind youth ambassador and project lead Apshy Vimal places a book on one of The Book Effect shelves located at GSC 1 Utama. — Picture courtesy of GSC

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Golden Screen Cinemas’ (GSC) is set to cultivate a love for the written word in addition to being the go-to destination for the latest films.

The country’s largest cinema exhibitor has partnered with non-profit organisation Friends to Mankind (FtoM) for “The Book Effect” campaign, which will see mini-libraries popping up at selected GSC outlets in the Klang Valley.

Film buffs can kick back and relax at GSC’s social spaces where they can read, exchange, and donate old books for FtoM to collect and build community libraries for the underprivileged.

The Book Effect campaign was first launched in August last year and was an immediate success, gathering and redistributing more than 10,000 books just two months after its official announcement.

GSC Malaysia chief executive officer Heng Beng Fatt said FtoM’s philosophy of nurturing a reading habit amongst Malaysians aligns perfectly with GSC’s vision to innovate its cinemas beyond the theatre halls.

“Our partnership with 'The Book Effect' falls in line with our commitment to enhance and transform our cinemas beyond the silver screen.

“With these mini-libraries, we are reigniting the spirit and cultivating a love for reading, while encouraging the public to donate their old books with the ultimate goal of setting up community libraries for others in need,” Heng said in a press release.

(From left) FtoM patron Datuk Paduka Noor Aini Abdullah, FtoM youth ambassador and project lead Apshy Vimal and GSC Malaysia CEO Heng Beng Fatt officiating the launch of GSC’s collaboration with The Book Effect campaign at 1 Utama. — Picture courtesy

FtoM youth ambassador and project lead Apshy Vimal added that films and books are both great mediums of storytelling and hopes that The Book Effect’s foray into GSC locations will help the campaign to make books more accessible for the needy.

“The one thing movies and books have in common is the ability to bring joy from a story, but a big reason a lot of people don’t read is due to accessibility.

“Maybe we can’t afford them or maybe they’re just not easy for us to get to. However, putting these libraries up and making books accessible to people allows us to give them the opportunity to feel the joy that stories can bring,” said Apshy.

GSC’s mini-libraries are currently located at its outlets in 1 Utama, IOI Puchong, GSC MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Melawati Mall, and Setia City Mall with more bookshelves set to pop up in other locations in the coming months.

For the latest updates on “The Book Effect” campaign, follow GSC and FtoM on Facebook.