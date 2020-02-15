Adriana Lima launches new eyewear collection with Privé Revaux (VIDEO)

The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection comprises four different styles inspired by her family members. ― Picture courtesy of Privé Revaux via AFP

PARIS, Feb 15 ― Adriana Lima has unveiled her new eyewear collection for Privé Revaux.

The supermodel's four-piece “Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux” collection, which launches today, comprises four different styles inspired by her family members.

“Eyewear are an every day staple in my life,” Lima said in a statement. “Most people don't know that I wear prescription glasses, and I never leave the house without a pair of sunglasses. When Privé Revaux came to me with the opportunity to collaborate with them and create my very own collection, I was thrilled and knew I wanted timeless options that could be worn from the street to the red carpet.”

Two of the collection's four styles ― a contemporary frame dubbed “Love Valentina” and a hybrid aviator style called “Love Sienna” ― are named after Lima's own children. Her grandmother has been honoured with “The Julia,” a round shaped, oversized blue light-blocking style. A fourth model, a pair of oversized aviators called “The Panther,” completes Lima's collection ― which Privé Revaux founder David Schottenstein has referred to as “fresh, fun and heartfelt, just like her style.”

Lima ― renowned for being the longest-running Victoria's Secret “Angel” before she stepped down from the role in 2018 ― posed for the camera once more to model the styles in a campaign shot in Miami, Florida, that sees the model letting her hair down in a retro-styled dance club. ― AFP-Relaxnews