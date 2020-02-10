Selfless Selangor man cleans up local playground for well-being of children amidst coronavirus outbreak

Mustaqim cleans out a playground in Bukit Jelutong. — Picture via Facebook/Mustaqim Kumar Abdullah Sooria

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — It may seem unusual, or even strange to some why Mustaqim Kumar Abdullah Sooria would take it upon himself to wash and clean an entire playground.

Even though some may laugh off his efforts, Mustaqim — who scrubbed down the playground in a local park at section U8, Bukit Jelutong, said he did it to protect children amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I did it voluntarily with the intention of spreading awareness to the local residents of Bukit Jelutong that we shouldn’t underestimate the Coronavirus,” he said in a Facebook post.

The entry, with images of Mustaqim hard at work has gathered over 16,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares with many praising his effort.

One user commented that Mustaqim’s efforts should be an example and others should follow his footsteps in helping clean out parks at their homes.