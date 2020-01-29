Adriana Lima is tipped to launch an eyewear collection with Privé Revaux

Model Adriana Lima attends the Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles February 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima has her sights set on the eyewear business.

The catwalk star has collaborated with the eyewear brand Privé Revaux on a four-piece capsule collection of frames that will launch on February 14, according to reports by WWD. Dubbed ‘Adriana Lima X Privé Revaux,’ each of the four limited-edition frames will be available in both optical and sunglass styles.

“I chose shapes I think will look good on everyone,” Lima told WWD of her new designs. She also revealed that she had some special help from her children when working with the project, adding: “Then my kids came in and helped me with the colors.”

Two of the collection’s four styles — ‘Love Valentina’ and ‘Love Sienna’ — are named after the star’s children, with a third style, ‘The Julia,’ named after her grandmother. A fourth model called ‘The Panther’ completes the line.

Lima is the latest big name to join forces with Privé Revaux. The actress Ashley Benson launched a collection with the brand last year, while Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch also designed a series with the label in 2018.

Renowned for being the longest-running Victoria’s Secret ‘Angel,’ Lima hung up her wings for the lingerie giant in 2018, having taken to the catwalk for its annual fashion show every year since 2000. However, the 38-year-old has remained very much in-demand, starring in beauty campaigns for Maybelline in 2019, and recently fronting the Spring/Summer 2020 campaign for the luxury fashion house of Max Mara alongside her fellow supermodels Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls. — AFP-Relaxnews