Thrifting thrives in the UK as Millennial and Generation Z shoppers embrace sustainability

Millennial consumers in the UK are increasingly interested in buying second-hand clothes. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 28 ― “Thrifting” is becoming a major trend among Millennial shoppers in the UK, according to new research from Mintel.

Some 52 per cent of shoppers aged 25-34 have purchased second-hand clothing in the last year, Mintel consumer research has found, compared to an average of 43 per cent. And the trend isn't just about spending money, but also making it: 50 per cent of shoppers in the same age group also said they had sold their unwanted clothes in the last year, compared to 35 per cent of consumers as a whole.

In a sign of changing attitudes towards fashion sustainability, 50 per cent of the 25-34-year-olds surveyed also claimed to have repaired clothes during the same time frame, while 75 per cent of 16-24-year-olds (Generation Z) surveyed said they had swapped or would be interested in swapping clothes with other people.

Fashion rental services are also proving popular among young people in Britain, with 54 per cent of Generation Z respondents saying they have rented or would be interested in renting clothes. Some 68 per cent of shoppers in this age group are also making a conscious effort to make more ethical fashion purchases now than they did in the last 12 months, the report found, compared to an average of 57 per cent across British shoppers of all age groups.

“The idea of ‘reusing, reducing and recycling' has the potential to be a big disruptor in the fashion industry,” said Chana Baram, Mintel Retail Analyst, in a statement. “Young shoppers seem to be emulating their grandparents, who were forced to ‘make do and mend' during World War II. As the climate crisis continues to gain headlines, consumers' perspectives are shifting. It's no longer enough for clothing to be priced well, or to reference the latest trends; fashion brands and retailers also have to think about working towards a goal of providing more sustainable options.”

Fashion rental services have become increasingly common over the past few years, with retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdale's, Banana Republic and H&M incorporating the concept into their business models in 2019. The H&M Group also acquired an approximate 70 per cent stake in the re-commerce platform Sellpy, which specialises in selling second-hand clothing, last year, while luxury fashion retailers Farfetch and Burberry unveiled initiatives designed to encourage customers to consign pre-loved items. ― AFP-Relaxnews