Tourists flock to major attractions in Langkawi during CNY holiday

A view of the visitors at the Langkawi SkyCab counter in Langkawi January 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 27 — Tourists have taken advantage of the Chinese New Year holidays by flocking to the various attractions around the duty-free island of Langkawi.

Bernama’s survey today at tourist attractions such as the Langkawi SkyCab, Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi, Dataran Lang (Eagle Square) and Kilim Karst Geoforest Park found the places to be packed with local and foreign visitors.

According to Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd acting chief operations officer Ir Abu Hashim Abd Rahman, the Langkawi SkyCab had received over 12,000 tourists in the last two days (January 25 & 26).

He said during peak season, the SkyCab operated daily from 8.30 am to 7.00 pm with 60 gondolas capable of accommodating a maximum of 10,000 people a day.

Panorama Langkawi operates the cable car service that connects the Oriental Village in Teluk Burau to the 708m-high Gunung Mat Chinchang.

At the Crocodile Adventureland, staff Aung Kyaw Zhaw stole the attention of visitors with his handling of ‘Bujang Lang’, a 44-year-old saltwater crocodile which is almost 5m-long.

In addition, Malaysia’s largest crocodile park which houses more than 4,000 reptiles, also has other attractions such as the ‘Bujang Basar’ — measuring 15ft 3in in length, and weighing almost one tonne — which has been crowned as the longest crocodile and largest ever kept in a crocodile park in the country by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

A visitor, Mohd Firdaus Abdul, 38, from Padang Temu, Melaka said he and his wife and son had been in Langkawi since Friday (January 24) and visited many interesting locations around the island.

“I’ve been in Langkawi since Friday and we’ve been to many attractions like the Langkawi SkyCab, Chenang Beach and today, we visited the Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi. For me, Langkawi is very exciting, and we will definitely be coming back to visit other places we couldn’t this time around,” said the civil servant.

Tourists were also seen enjoying the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park which is famous for the Kilim river cruise, as well as the rare experience of eagle feeding.

Visitors also did not miss the opportunity to have their pictures taken at the Dataran Lang, a landmark near the Kuah Ferry Terminal. — Bernama