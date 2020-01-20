Three-year-old Malaysian boy with IQ of 142 becomes one of youngest to join Mensa UK

Muhammad Haryz Nadzim Mohd Hilmy Naim started reading himself bedtime stories from the age of two. — Picture via Facebook/aniraaasyikin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A three-year-old Malaysian boy has become the current youngest person to be accepted into Mensa, the global high IQ society after achieving an incredible IQ score of 142 on the Stanford Binet test.

The far-fetched achievement also put UK-based Muhammad Haryz Nadzim Mohd Hilmy Naim in top 0.3 per cent of the population.

In a report by Metro UK, Haryz’s mother Nur Anira Asyikin Hashim, 30, said the secret to her son’s intelligent brain was his exposure to books as young as two years old.

According to Anira, the little brainbox uttered his first words when he was just seven months old, and when he was two, Haryz was reading himself bedtime stories.

Anira and her husband Mohd Hilmy Naim Mohd Yakin, who both have an engineering background, also admitted that they never expected their son to show signs of such high intellect at a young age.

“We didn’t have much experience, so we just thought that’s how kids were,” said Anira.

“It was only when he started going to nursery, we were told he is more advanced than other children, then we realised he was special.”

After Anira and Mohd Hilmy discovered their child’s exceptional skills two years ago, they set up a YouTube channel called Little Harzy to feature him and encourage other children.

Despite having high IQ, Anira said Haryz is very much a three-year-old in every other sense.

“He enjoys jumping in puddles, painting, singing, all the normal stuff for a child of that age.

“His favourite television programmes are Story Bots and Numberblocks, but he often prefers having conversations with older peers and adults.”

Apart from reading books, the intelligent toddler also loves to ask questions and talks about space and numbers.

The couple also expressed their excitement that Haryz has been accepted into Mesa and hoped this would be the first step in his journey towards achieving incredible things.

“It’s exciting and we are sure this will help him in giving him a little bit of belief and confidence in himself so he can better benefit society in the future,” said Anira.

“The most important thing is that he is happy with what he is doing, and we will be proud of him no matter what he achieves.”