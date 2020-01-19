Dr Siti Hasmah enthrals audience at Galeria Perdana with violin performance

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali performed four songs at the Galeria Perdana. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali enthralled visitors to the Galeria Perdana here with her violin performance during the ‘Bonda Unplugged Live’ programme today.

The Prime Minister’s wife rendered four songs, namely Hati Ke Hati (Heart to Heart), Epilog Cinta (Epilogue of Love), Gubahanku (My Composition) and Getaran Jiwa (Soul Vibration) in the first slot of the show.

Dr Siti Hasmah then went on to play four children’s songs, namely local favourites Rasa Sayang, Lompat Si Katak Lompat, Chan Mali Chan and Gelang Sipaku Gelang.

She was also accompanied by seven members of the ‘Eagle Cop’s Band’ from the Langkawi Police headquarters led by Inspector Syed Muhammad Izzuddin Syed Salehhuddin.

Also present were Galeria Perdana administrative officer Mohamad Najib Adnan and Langkawi Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

The programme was jointly organised by Galeria Perdana, Royal Malaysia Police, District Education Office and Langkawi Member of Parliament Service Centre.

Some 110 students from primary and secondary schools in Langkawi also attended the programme. — Bernama