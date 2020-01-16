Tech giant Apple features Terengganu policeman’s stunning photograph of coconut tree on official Instagram page

The 28-year-old has been working as a policeman in Kuala Terengganu since 2013. – Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Nor Azmeer Iskandar Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A stunning image of a man climbing up a coconut tree in Terengganu during sunrise was featured on technology giant Apple’s official Instagram account earlier this morning. Nor Azmeer Iskandar Amir Hamzah’s idyllic shot was taken last year at Kampung Rusila in Marang. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Nor Azmeer Iskandar Amir Hamzah

Nor Azmeer Iskandar Amir Hamzah, 28 told mStar that he was over the moon and felt lucky that the California-based tech juggernaut selected his photograph.’

“I’ve never received recognition from such a big company before,” Nor Azmeer told the Malay portal.

The Kuala Lumpur native said he took the image in August last year at Kampung Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, a fishing town located on the main highway between Kuantan and Kuala Terengganu.

Nor Azmeer said he hopes the photograph’s popularity will help introduce Terengganu to the world through Apple’s 21.5 million Instagram followers.

“I’m not from Terengganu but have been stationed here since 2013. When I first arrived, I was looking for something to do in my free time,” he said.

“I picked up mobile photography as a hobby and I take all my shots using my phone.”

He captured the shot of a man climbing up a coconut palm with his iPhone XR around 6.30am in a village.

The image which features a blue and pink sky during dawn has been praised by Malaysians for earning a spot on the tech company’s social media page while putting a spotlight on the East Coast state’s idyllic scenery.

“Proud to be Malaysian,” wrote @airishconrique while @carlsyafiq said, “Terengganu, heaven of Malaysia”.

The policeman at the Cabang Tiga Police Station in Kuala Terengganu also runs a food business selling home-baked cookies and cakes to earn extra income since 2017.

“I’ve been making sea salt chocolate chip cookies, pineapple tarts and kek lapis since 2017 but on a small scale for extra pocket money,” he shared.

Last December, an image taken by Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student Dinie Aiman Sukhaizar was also featured on Apple’s official Instagram page.