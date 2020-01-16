Geared up for CNY: Here’s a look at the festive decorations in some malls around Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — Chinese New Year is only a month after Christmas this year.
That’s great for us because of the holidays of course, but not so for the management teams of shopping centres around the country as they have to go all out to swiftly redecorate their malls.
And so the shopping malls were rapidly transformed into oriental wonderlands with sounds of the traditional pipa playing in the background.
Apart from the decorations and embellishments, there are also plenty of fun activities and contests for shoppers to take part in to try their luck in winning something during the season of prosperity.
To keep everyone up to date on what some shopping centres have done to glam up this Chinese New Year, Malay Mail’s photographers were hard at work to snap pictures of the stunning decorations.
Suria KLCC
Famous for their extravagant decorations, Suria KLCC once again went big this festive season as they started Chinese New Year with a bang.
The mall kicked off their “gReAT Lunar New Year” with a big ceremony on January 3 and will have an array of activities like lion dance and drum performances up until February 2.
The management team transformed the Esplanade and Centre Court areas into Instagram-worthy scenes, featuring two giant pagodas and cute mini mice placed around the mall.
KLCC’s Esplanade pagoda is also reported to be recognised as “Malaysia’s Tallest Pagoda Replica” in the Malaysia Book of Records, standing at 70-feet high.
You can also get your fortune told at one of their fortune-telling booths and even receive e-ang pow’s from selected stores to — that is if you’re feeling lucky during this prosperous time.
Pavilion KL
Another mall in KL that has put in a lot of effort to pretty up its centre, Pavilion KL has gone with the theme “Disney’s Year of the Mouse” in conjunction with the Year of the Rat.
The moment you walk in, you get to see beautiful Chinese huts accompanied by stunning red trees, red lights shaped like the trademark Mickey Mouse logo and even giant statues of Mickey and Minnie.
If you’re a Disney fan or just want to bring the kids out to have some fun and take some pictures, this is the perfect place to go and spend your weekends.
Sunway Pyramid
A favourite for many in the Subang Jaya and Bandar Sunway areas, Sunway Pyramid has been decorated as the “Bank of Fortune” this year, sticking with a glittering gold theme to usher in prosperity.
With an old school sort of vibe, the LG2 Orange Concourse brings you back to olden times as you walk through an ancient square, with transitional hawker stalls.
Everything here speaks heritage and tradition, as you can take some cool pictures in old banks, with fully dressed up fortune-tellers and even test your skills in calligraphy.
Mid Valley Megamall
If you’re looking for something more fun, and less traditional per se, why not celebrate this CNY in a giant Lego playset?
The entire Centre Court area really makes you feel like a little Lego action figure as everything from the small huts to the dragons are all giant Lego pieces.
Along with tonnes of interactive games and activities to take part in, it really does take a new spin on the typical CNY decorations that we’re all too familiar with.
1 Utama
Going green this year — or gold, technically — 1 Utama Shopping Centre has transformed their LG Oval centre court into a golden wishing tree garden, fit with ornamental red lanterns and kumquats to set the CNY mood.
If you’re tired of walking around shopping for your new CNY clothes, resting in this wishing garden is a nice place to chill, take a few photos and ‘wish’ that you could just go home already.
The Rainforest area of the mall also has stunning views to take pictures from as red lanterns hang from the suspension bridge.
Sunway Velocity
Similar to Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity Mall has stuck with the brands “Bank of Blessings” theme this year with its “Bank of Abundance” themed decor.
Also traditionally designed, the mall has taken a slightly more rural spin on the olden town style of decoration, with rice as its main symbol of abundance.
Take a look inside what an old rice factory used to look like or simply enjoy the cool paddy fields around the compact town, as you travel back in time to relive what it was like in a paddy village.