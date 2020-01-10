Terengganu man advertises himself with banners in hopes of finding a wife

Aziro’s banner originally targeted the Dungun area, but has now spread online. — Picture from Twitter/@lati0s

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Noor Aziro bin Abdullah from Marang, Terengganu, has turned more than a few heads after resorting to putting up a couple of banners advertising himself in his search for a wife.

Aziro said that he had put up two banners in Dungun, Terengganu — one in town, and the other at Pantai Teluk Bidara.

The 35-year-old confessed that he has given up searching for a wife through social media because of too much competition and choices that he had to face.

“So I decided to put up a banner of myself, hoping that anyone from the nearby villages would be interested,” he told Malay Mail.

To his surprise, Aziro received numerous calls from strangers asking for the validity of the banner that he put up.

“I’ve received calls from Kedah, KL, Selangor and even Kuantan.

“There’s even a caller from Penang complimenting me about my method of finding a wife and the originality of the idea,” he added.

Aziro hopes that somebody will be interested and prays for the best. — Picture from Noor Aziro bin Abdullah

Aziro has not told any of his family members of his search, and remains hopeful that somebody will be interested in him, saying that he prayed for the best.

Earlier this afternoon, a photo of Aziro’s banner uploaded on Twitter via user @lati0s had caught the attention of social media users.