AirAsia hosts yee sang tossing for its resident dogs in conjunction with Chinese New Year

AirAsia Berhad chief executive officer Riad Asmat (in batik) tosses the yee sang with the volunteers of DogQ in conjunction with Chinese New Year. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The four stray dogs who are now “permanent residents” of low cost airline AirAsia’s headquarters in Sepang were given a treat by the company in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year.

The four dogs — AK, QZ, D7, FD — were treated to a meal of yee sang.

The names denotes AirAsia’s airline codes.

But instead of the normal yee sang served during Chinese New Year, the dogs’ yee sang consisted of different flavours of dog bites — chicken, salami, spinach, strawberries, carrots and also kibbles.

AK, QZ, D7 and FD digging into their yee sang that consists of dog treats and kibbles. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

Vijaya Priya Ananthan, the co-founder of DogQ where the pooches currently stay, said this was the first time such a celebration was held for the dogs.

“It is also to introduce the dogs to the employees so that more will come forward to volunteer their time and take care of them,” she said, adding that the dogs had been staying at the site even before RedQ was built.

Currently, the dogs are being looked after by eight volunteers, who are employees of AirAsia.

Volunteers of DogQ who look after AK, QZ, D7 and FD. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

Their duties are to ensure the dogs enclosure are clean aside from tending to its daily needs such as feeding and walking them.

The dogs got into the limelight after AirAsia decided to adopt them when the airline moved into their new headquarters from LCCT.

The dogs, from the same litter, were occupying the premises before the airline officially began its operation.

Instead of evicting the dogs, the company let them stay on and even had them wear red collars where red is the airline’s corporate colour.

Getting AK, QZ, D7 and FD ready for the yee sang tossing ceremony organised by AirAsia in conjunction with Chinese New Year for their resident dogs. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

AirAsia Berhad chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the dogs have become part of the company.

“We love them very much. They are our family,” he said, adding that it was encouraging to see the volunteers chipping in to look after the dogs.