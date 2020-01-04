Savage X Fenty collaborates with Adam Selman on a sizzling lingerie collection

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand has unveiled a sizzling ‘Xclusive’ collection created by fashion designer Adam Selman, marking the brand's first-ever designer collaboration. ― Screenshot via Instagram

NEW YORK, Jan 4 ― Rihanna has teamed up with fashion designer Adam Selman to ensure that Valentine's Day is a red-hot occasion this year.

The superstar's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand has unveiled a sizzling “Xclusive” collection created by her longtime friend Selman, marking the brand's first-ever designer collaboration.

Xclusive comprises a “Locket Down” line of sexy separates featuring zipper details, and “Down the Aisle,” an '80s-inspired series replete with frills and bows. As well as bras and underwear, there are garter belts, teddies and heart-shaped pasties to keep things spicy.

Selman expressed his delight at the collection via Instagram, where he uploaded a photo of himself and Ri-Ri (rocking pieces from the collection) and stated that he was “honoured to be the first collaborator w @savagexfenty and the ultimate @badgalriri.”

But Rihanna isn't the only major star to feature in the collection's campaign; models Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, Adesuwa and Fiffany Luu were also snapped up to model the pieces against a kitsch background of furry bedspreads and neon lights.Clearly, Savage X Fenty is picking up in 2020 where it left off in 2019 ― at the height of its game. The inclusively-sized label had a stellar 2019, putting on a blockbuster lingerie show in New York on September 10. The brand, which Rihanna launched in 2018, now retails online at SavageX.com as well as through Amazon, ASOS and Zalando. ― AFP-Relaxnews