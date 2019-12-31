Where are the supermodels spending the holidays?

A screenshot of Izabel Goulart’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, Dec 31 ― Whether they're playing in the snow with their dogs or sunning themselves in the Caribbean, the world's most famous models know how to celebrate the festive season in style. Here is some fashionable, seasonal travel inspiration.

Izabel Goulart

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart wished her 4.6 million Instagram followers a happy Christmas from the Caribbean island of St. Barth's, where she was pictured matching her Santa hat to her red bikini.

Taylor Hill

US model Taylor Hill opted for the chillier climes of Colorado for the festive season, sharing multiple snaps with her 13.5 million followers that saw her wrapped up in cosy knitwear, enjoying the snow (and snuggles with her pup).

Karlie Kloss

Top model Karlie Kloss has switched on her “out of office” message to head off to the mountains of New Zealand this holiday season. The catwalk star shared a photo of herself posing in Fiordland, on the country's South Island.

Elsa Hosk

Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk has been enjoying a frosty festive season in New York, sharing snaps with her 5.9 million followers that show her making the most of the quiet time between Christmas and New Year, including a post-Christmas walk around Central Park.

Josephine Skriver

Danish supermodel Josephine Skriver shared a Christmas Day photo of herself taken in Nashville, Tennessee, before jetting off to Italy for a post-holiday break. She took to Instagram to document moments from her trip to Bologna with her 6.1 million followers. ― AFP-Relaxnews