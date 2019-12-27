Setting sex goals for 2020? Malaysian expert suggests ways to spice things up

Whip up the excitement in your relationship by setting new goals in 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― It’s that time of the year again when many will make a long list of New Year’s resolutions, which typically focuses on self-improvement and breaking bad habits.

But rather than opting for the traditional “get fit, lose weight” option, how about making some resolutions with your partner to spice up your sex life in 2020?

If that made you feel awkward, you are not the only one.

According to consultant urologist Prof Dr George Lee Eng Geap, part of the reason why many tend to leave out any pledges of improving their sex life may be linked to taboos and embarrassment.

“Other reasons may include the failure of couples to make decisions together for the plans in the year ahead,” he added.

Citing the Asia Pacific Sexual Health Overall Wellness study that included Malaysian participants, Dr Lee said it was found that both men and women placed other priorities such as career, financial wellbeing, physical health and family life above sexual relationship.

Dr Lee also argued that it was important for couples to whip up the excitement in their relationship every year as improvement of sexual health is a reflection of robust physical and sexual health.

“More importantly, a rewarding sexual relationship can be the source of trust, respect and bond between couples.

“It can also enhance self-confidence both inside and outside the bedroom, including work and interpersonal relationship.”

Dr Lee also noted that the diminishing excitement in sex is normal even for the most passionate couples as sex will inevitably cool off with time.

But, the key to spice up the sex life, he said would be self-awareness and open communication.

“Like most things in life, we crave for surprises, variation and adventure; therefore, it’s important to prioritise sexual relationship and work towards bringing back the variety and surprises,” he said.

While stability and routine may be the key to success for many things, Dr Lee said it can be the enemy of surprise as it diminishes the excitement in sex life.

Therefore, he advised that being unpredictable while acting out of routine can help to spark the flames of love.

“These include, sending spontaneous Sext (Sexy Text messages), role-play for foreplay, and surprise partners with special sexual gifts.

“Creating moments together will also be crucial; these may include bathing together or watching porn together.

“Lastly, planning for special moments, such as scheduled lovemaking nights, date nights without the children and dirty weekends away are also regular activities that can lead to variety and less routine,” Dr Lee advised.

He also encouraged couples to compile “sexual bucket list” to help them understand and fulfil each other’s sexual fantasy.

Apart from that, Dr Lee advised couples to break their bad sexual habits such as rushing through the intercourse, interruption during sex and maintaining a similar routine.

“Rushing through sexual experience is a put-off.

“Couples should really take time to explore the likes and dislikes during foreplay as this would allow relaxation and heighten a sense of erotic feelings.

“Interruptions during sex, such as taking phone calls and replying text messages can also get lovers distracted.”

Lastly, Dr Lee encouraged couples to read more about sex to debunk myths.

According to him, some couples are fearful of over indulgence in sex ― resulting in adversity in health.

In reality, he added, reading and understanding the baseless myths about sex will allow couples to engage in more frequent bedroom activities without obstacles.

“Gaining knowledge on sex-related topics such as oral contraceptive pills and vasectomy, would allow more options in family planning with less worry about unwanted pregnancy during sex.”