Cameron Dallas remains the most popular male model in 2019

NEW YORK, Dec 21 — With nearly 41 million followers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, Cameron Dallas appears to be the world’s most popular male model, according to data published by the website Models.com. However, fans of the young American are nowhere near as numerous as the admirers of his female counterpart Kendall Jenner, who has 164 million followers.

Model and video artist Cameron Dallas has most of his fans on Instagram (over 21 million), followed by Twitter (over 16 million) and Facebook (over 3.5 million). He is well ahead of Jay Alvarrez, who has a total of some 7 million followers on all social networks combined.

For his part, Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella, is placed 8th in the ranking with more than 2.8 million followers. Just like his sisters—in the female rankings—he is one of the world’s top 10 most popular models on social networks.

The Top 10 most popular male models in the world:

1. Cameron Dallas: about 41 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

2. Jay Alvarrez: about 7 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

3. Jorge Lopez: about 5.8 million followers (Instagram).

4. Lucky Blue Smith: about 3.6 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

5. Jon Kortajarena: about 3.5 million followers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

6. Pietro Boselli: about 3.2 million followers (Instagram, Facebook).

7. Stephen James: about 3 million followers (Instagram, Facebook).

8. Anwar Hadid: about 2.8 million followers (Instagram).

9. Neels Visser: about 2.5 million followers (Instagram).

10. Luka Sabbat: about 2.5 million followers (Instagram, Twitter).

