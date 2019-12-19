Video of car that crashed into packed Subang coffee shop freaks out Facebook users (VIDEO)

Social media users who were at the scene said the driver had panicked and lost control of her car. — Screengrab from Facebook/SJEcho

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — It was a close shave for diners when a driver lost control of her car and crashed into a packed coffee shop in USJ14, Subang Jaya yesterday.

A Facebook video showing a car that had ploughed through tables and chairs was shared on the SJ Echo page and has been viewed more than 92,000 times so far.

No one was injured in the incident, which social media users say took place at Restoran Mei Sek.

Facebook user Allan Cham Wei Lun said the driver had crashed into the eatery at a slow speed which enabled customers to get out of harm’s way in time.

“I asked the chap fan (economy rice) uncle just now. He said the car went inside the shop at a low speed.

“That is why everyone managed to dodge the car. The driver paid for the damages,” he wrote.

Despite the unsettling accident, several users managed to see the humour in the situation and joked that the motorist must have confused the restaurant’s premises for a drive-thru.

“Hope everyone is alright. Maybe the restaurant should put up a sign saying, ‘This is not a drive-thru restaurant’,” said Ahmed Natasha.