AirAsia launches bundle deals

An AirAsia plane is pictured on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― AirAsia Group Bhd has continued its journey to become the fastest growing travel and lifestyle platform in Asean with the launch of AirAsia Bundle Deals, through its airasia.com platform.

AirAsia group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said this launch would further diversify the group’s offerings apart from selling airline tickets, restaurant business Santan, hotel platform, as well as its own music label Red Records.

“AirAsia has grown a lot from becoming a one trick pony,” he told reporters at the launch here today.

With over 100 merchants for the AirAsia Bundle Deals in the Klang Valley currently, he said this would be expanded to other cities and countries including Penang, Singapore, Thailand, and beyond starting next year.

Fernandes said customers would be able to unlock various lifestyle deals comprising food and beverages (F&B), beauty and services through bundled deals by geo-location for a 90-day pass at only RM20, or easily redeemable with only 2,500 BIG Points.

Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the AirAsia Bundle Deals was not only limited to the general public who visit airasia.com, but in the next phase, it would have a corporate reward solution and corporate purchases for organisations that would like to reward employees.

“We are pleased to introduce another new lifestyle product as part of our journey in becoming a lifestyle brand. As AirAsia envisions to being beyond just an airline, we are now offering travel, lifestyle, logistics, financial services and more to cater to your lifestyle needs.

“Customers can indulge with deals such as free hair cut, free facial, free manicure and many buy-one free-one deals made available in different locations,” she added.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the launch, airasia.com is offering a 24-hour launch promo of only RM1 from midnight tonight for purchases of AirAsia Bundle Deals. Simply log on to airasia.com/deals to grab the deals. ― Bernama