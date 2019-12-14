Mario Dedivanovic to launch brush sets with Sephora

Mario Dedivanovic has launched a collection of makeup brushes that will go on sale in Sephora stores at the end of December. ― Picture courtesy of Sephora via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 ― Makeup artist to the stars and the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian West's beauty looks, Mario Dedivanovic has teamed up with Sephora to launch a collection of makeup brushes. The results of this collaboration will reach stores just after Christmas, and will be exclusively available from Sephora.

In a new collaboration, perfume and cosmetics retailer Sephora has teamed up with Mario Dedivanovic who is launching his first-ever range of makeup brushes. The new tools are designed to enable everyone to take advantage of cutting-edge techniques used by the makeup artist to the stars.

Christened “Makeup by Mario x Sephora,” the collection includes three sets of brushes: The Eye Brush Set, The Complexion Brush Set and The Master Brush Set. Just the thing for aspiring talents who would like to take advantage of high-performance accessories for the creation of their day-to-day beauty looks.

“I'm delighted to be partnering with Sephora for my very first brush collection. We were able to work together to create something that seamlessly meets both my needs as an artist and gives clients the tools to create some of my most iconic looks at home,” explains Mario Dedivanovic.

As to the details, the eye brush set includes eyelid brushes, eyeshadow brushes, a blender and an eyebrow brush, while the complexion set comprises tools for applying powder, foundation, blush, highlighter and concealer. Finally, the Master Set offers all 12 of the brushes of both the eye and complexion sets. All of the brushes are made with brushed bronze handles and vegan fibres.

The “Makeup by Mario x Sephora” collection will go on sale from December 26 in Sephora stores, on the Sephora mobile app, and online at sephora.com. Prices will range from US$49 (RM202) to US$119. ― AFP-Relaxnews