US singer Katy Perry wears gown by Malaysian designer Khoon Hooi for holiday concert

Katy Perry attends 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Centre in St. Paul, Minnesota December 9, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — American singer Katy Perry chose to wear a gown by a Malaysian fashion designer at the annual 101.3 KDWB’s 2019 Jingle Ball holiday concert.

The Firework singer wore an outfit designed by Perak-born Khoon Hooi during the hit radio station’s event on Monday at the Xcel Energy Centre in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Perry looked stunning in a whimsical embellished buttercup yellow Mara gown that featured an oversized bow and pockets from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection

The 35-year-old completed her look with a pair of nude mules.

Perry joined a list of star-studded performers including the likes of Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don’t We, Monsta X and Lauv.

In related news, model and actress Camila Morrone picked a Khoon Hooi creation from his Fall 2019 collection.

The Argentinian-American beauty wore Khoon Hooi’s Catalina dress at the 2019 Marrakech International Film Festival last week in Morocco.

The seafoam green creation features large puffy sleeves and a belt that accentuated the 22-year-old’s waistline.

One of the most sought-after couturiers in the country, Khoon Hooi is best known for his use of embroidery and beadwork in his creations.