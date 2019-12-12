Nike unveils new Victory Swim collection with its first-ever swimming hijab

Malaysian inclusive-fashion advocate Arinna Wira wearing Nike’s new Victory Swim collection. — Picture courtesy of Nike via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 12 ― Nike has unveiled its first-ever swim hijab as part of its new four-piece Nike Victory Swim Collection.

Inspired by athletes’ positive responses to the brand’s first-ever sports hijab, the Nike Pro Hijab, Nike’s designers have created a new collection which combines Nike’s performance innovation with modest swimwear design.

After speaking with athletes from a diverse range of communities, Nikes designers realised that female athletes who wanted both modesty and ease of movement were lacking in options. Athletes complained that the existing offering either didn’t offer the coverage they wanted or lacked functionality; hijabs wouldn’t stay in place, and baggy clothing would drag in the water, impacting speed and performance.

“The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions,” says Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director, VP. “As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively. To us, Nike Victory Swim Collection shows the power of innovation to invite all women to discover the joy of sport.”

The collection includes not only the Nike Victory Swim Hijab but also the Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit and two swim separates, the Nike Victory Swim Tunic Top and the Nike Victory Swim Leggings.

All pieces are constructed from warp-knit fabric, making the new collection lightweight, breathable and quick-drying, while the UPF 40+ rating offers sun protection for outdoor swimmers. The Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit and the Nike Victory Swim Tunic Top also feature a built-in sports bra with perforated cups for added support, and the Swim Hijab has been designed with an integrated mesh pocket that holds hair in place under the water, something which Nike says the athletes who tested the hijab will attest to.

Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, the first in her sport to don the hijab in competition, and a regular swimmer, is one of the first athletes to try out the new range, saying, “I feel super light and confident in this. It doesn’t weigh you down, and it helped me swim better. It’s so different than any of the swimsuits I’ve ever seen, and I know I can wear this confidently.”

The Nike Victory Swim Collection will be available February 1 on nike.com and at select retailers globally, including Nike Santa Monica and Nike New York City House of Innovation in North America, Nike London in Europe, and Nike Dubai in the Middle East. — AFP-Relaxnews