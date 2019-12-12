Annual pet food drive wants to collect 3,600kg for pet food to aid four animal shelters in Malaysia

The campaign by Pet Lovers Centre aims to raise 3,600kg of pet food this year. — Picture from Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — It’s the season of giving and that includes our four-legged furry friends.

The Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is back with the fourth edition of its annual Pet Food Drive to spread Christmas cheer by lowering the cost of day-to-day food expenses and ease the financial burdens of animal welfare groups.

PLC has named four animal shelters that will benefit from its food drive: Paws Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and Save a Stray Malaysia (SASM) in the Klang Valley, the Cat Beach Sanctuary (CBS) in Penang and the Homeless and Orphan Pets Exists (Hope) shelter in Johor Bahru.

In line with PLC’s motto of “All Passion, All Pets”, these shelters were chosen for their ongoing efforts to protect strays as well as educating the public on the importance of adoption and the fair treatment of strays.

The pet retail chain aims to collect 3,600 kilogrammes of pet food this year.

Last year, it raised 2,895.31 kilogrammes of food.

“As a brand principle, Pet Lovers Centre is constantly on the lookout for further opportunities to expand our efforts of placing adoption first,” said Pet Lovers Centre Malaysia operations director Bryan Boo in a press release.

Boo hopes to encourage the adoption and fair treatment of strays through this nationwide partnership with the chosen animal shelters while spreading the message of caring for all animals.

“We aim to increase the goal of food contribution to 3,600 kg to cater to the ever-increasing capacity of stray animals in these shelters, as we understand that space and resources are limited for these shelters,” Boo said.

Animal lovers can help fill the tummies of stray cats and dogs by having their contributions listed on PLC’s website through their receipt number to encourage transparency.

The amount of food collected will be distributed to the four pet shelters in the Central region, Penang and Johor at the end of the campaign period.

The annual Pet Food Drive ends on December 31.

The list of pet food available for the drive is available here.