Omega's new set of two watches in honour of James Bond

The 'James Bond' Limited Edition Set by Omega — Picture courtesy of Omega via AFP

GENEVA, Nov 29 — Swiss watchmaker Omega, which has accompanied James Bond on his adventures for more than two decades, is joining in the festivities for the 50th anniversary of the film On Her Majesty's Secret Service with a set of two Seamaster Diver 300M watches.

Having already unveiled the new Seamaster Diver 300M in a limited edition to celebrate the 50th birthday of the movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the Omega brand is now proposing a set in honor of the world's most famous secret agent.

It includes two Seamaster Diver 300M models presented inside a Globe-Trotter suitcase with several additional straps to allow you to change looks in the twinkling of an eye.

The two timepieces are equipped with spiral-brushed black ceramic dials, which are laser-engraved with James Bond's iconic gun barrel design. As for the other special features: 18K yellow gold is used for the hands, indexes, Bond family coat-of-arms at 12 o'clock, and a Limited Edition plate.

To mark the 50th anniversary, a secret number 50, which is only visible in the dark, is positioned on the 10 o'clock hour-marker.

The first model is distinguished by a stainless steel case and a black ceramic bezel with a white enamel diving scale. These details are complemented by a rubber strap and an 18K yellow gold plate engraved with the limited edition number.

The second model comes with an 18K yellow gold case and a black ceramic bezel with a diving scale in Omega Ceragold, a black rubber strap with an 18K yellow gold buckle and a limited edition plate in 18K white gold.

Powered by the Omega 8806 or 8807 calibres, the two watches are presented in a special case with an additional stainless steel bracelet, and two matching Nato straps. The set will be produced in a limited edition of just 257 copies.

— AFP-Relaxnews