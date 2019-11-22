Savage X Fenty gets its first brand ambassador in singer Normani (VIDEO)

Savage X Fenty Instagram 2019 featuring Normani. — Picture from Instagram/@savagexfenty via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 — Rihanna’s lingerie label Savage X Fenty has snapped up the singer Normani to act as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The Motivation singer and former member of the girl band Fifth Harmony is wasting no time in sinking her teeth into her new role, starring in a festive new Savage X Fenty holiday campaign. Wearing Christmassy red underwear and stockings, the star can be seen blowing confetti and posing by a chandelier in the clip.

“I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are,” Normani wrote on Instagram, where she shared the news of her new role with her 5.1 million followers. “I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

Normani, who was among the stars to participate in Savage x Fenty’s blockbuster lingerie show on September 10, was hailed by Rihanna herself as an ideal fit for the brand.

“Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador,” Fashionista quotes the superstar as saying via press release. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

The news is the latest milestone for the inclusively-sized Savage X Fenty, which was launched in 2018 and now retails online at SavageX.com as well as through Amazon, ASOS and Zalando. — AFP-Relaxnews