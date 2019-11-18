Nine days, four locations: Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta sets sail for 30th year

Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah (fifth from left) and the ‘Fujin’ (Jeff Harris) crew pose at the Royal Selangor Yacht Club before heading to the start line for the first RMSIR passage race. — Picture courtesy of Beverly Hon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta (RMSIR), Asia’s second oldest yacht race, started its second leg today, by sailing from Pangkor island to Penang.

Celebrating its pearl jubilee, the RMSIR is set to anchor in Penang until November 21 where competitors will take part in rickshaw and inshore races before heading onto Kuah.

The regatta started on November 16 and will end on November 23.

It is traditionally challenging even for seasoned sailors, given the timing of the monsoonal season besides skirting along Malaysia’s west coast and competing in inshore harbour races.

In a press release, the Royal Selangor Yacht Club said unpredictable winds, weather and tide would be an interesting challenge while sightseeing and events at every stop made it a “regatta with everything.”

RMSIR chairman Jeff Harris said no one expected the regatta to keep going for 30 years adding that the support of the yacht community made the organising of the event possible.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate that many sailors come back time after time to race in Malaysia.”

The winner will receive the coveted Raja Muda cup, and a miniature Raja Muda Cup; specifically commissioned for the pearl jubilee.

Three-time Raja Muda Cup winner ‘Windsikher’ (Sarab Jeet Singh) will be looking to reclaim the Class 1 title and Raja Muda Cup in this 30th edition of the RMSIR. — Picture courtesy of Beverly Hon

Wind Sikher, 1st class is a three-time Raja Muda Cup winner and it is skippered this year by Sarab Jeet Singh and Nick Burns.

They are looking to reclaim their title of 1st Class champions.

Live result updates can be found at http://www.rmsir.com/27a/.