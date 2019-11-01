Job vacancy: ‘Fur butler’ needed for Bernese Mountain Dog at US ski resort

Kitty is the resident dog at the St Regis Aspen Resort. — Picture via Instagram/kittythebernese

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — Exciting news for dog lovers!

A luxury ski resort tucked in the snowy hills of Colorado is searching for a “Fur Butler” to attend to the needs of their four-legged staff member.

Kitty Jacob Astor II is the most famous face at the St Regis Aspen Resort, where he is in charge of welcoming guests, going around the hotel corridors to check up on operations, and even tucking sleepy holiday-makers into bed.

And of course, like all Bernese Mountain Dogs, Kitty loves playing in the snow and enjoys nothing more than a trek through Aspen’s pristine white slopes.

According to the Fur Butler job description on the St Regis Aspen Resort Facebook, interested applicants must have a “deep passion for animals, service, uncompromising standards, the ability to anticipate needs, and impeccable interpersonal skills”.

A love for photography and being social media savvy is also encouraged, but if you already follow 100 dog accounts on Instagram, snapping photos of Kitty will probably come naturally to you.

In addition to coordinating the dog’s busy schedule, the successful Fur Butler will also play a part in delivering the resort’s pet-friendly services.

To apply, applicants must post a photo or video demonstrating why Kitty should choose them as a colleague.

They then have to send over their CVs to Kitty’s work email and keep their fingers crossed for a response.

Far from being just a local superstar, Kitty is already courting international fame with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

He first joined the resort in 2018 as a young pup and is named after St Regis Hotels' founder John Jacob Astor IV, who had a canine companion called Kitty in 1904.