Tag Heuer presents a fifth limited-edition Monaco watch for the model’s 50th anniversary

The fifth and last limited edition of the Tag Heuer Monaco watch. — Picture courtesy of Tag Heuer

NEW YORK, Oct 30 — This fifth iteration is the last of five special editions being released to celebrate the legendary model’s fiftieth anniversary.

2019 is a special year for the Swiss watchmaker, which is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of its illustrious Monaco watch. The brand has just released a new limited edition of the iconic timepiece.

When it debuted in 1969, the watch was the first to have a waterproof square case, as well as the world’s first automatic chronograph.

This highly anticipated model is the last of a series that Tag Heuer has released over the last year, following the “1969-1979,” a 1970s-inspired model released during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix; the “1979-1989,” inspired by the next decade and debuting during the 24 Hours of Le Mans; the “1989-1999,” representing the 1990s and unveiled at the Formula E NYC; and the “1999—2009” edition, released in Tokyo at a special event.

The brand took to Shanghai to present its latest edition, christened the “2009-2019” edition to the public.

The brand’s ambassadors, model-actress Cara Delevingne and singer Li Yifeng, were present at the Chinese event, along with the president of the LVMH watch division and CEO of TAG Heuer Stéphane Bianchi.

The watch has a simple, subdued look, featuring a black perforated calfskin leather wristband with a black lining and gray stitching. The matte sandblasted stainless-steel case contains a charcoal dial complete with black gold-plated silver hands and toned-down red accents for a touch of colour.

The Monaco’s polished chronograph pushers remain on the right side of the watch, which is one of the features that have made the watch stand out since its 1969 debut. The new “2009-2019” edition is limited to 169 pieces. — AFP-Relaxnews