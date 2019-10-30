Heartbroken by death of wife, grandfather prays every day for her soul, to ease his pain

Ibnu’s grandfather sits quietly on his chair while reading prayers from the Quran for his late wife. — Picture via Twitter/@UltrazAcez

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Losing a loved one can take a toll on even the strongest of people.

Especially when that person is someone that you love very much and spent your whole life with, through good times and bad.

For some, even the passing of their loved ones does not stop them from proving their love.

This is perfectly exemplified by Twitter user Ibnu Shehri’s grandfather, who spends every day praying that his late wife is happy and safe in the afterlife.

Tokwan aku rindu arwah opah. Tiba-tiba dia cakap dia tak mampu tolong opah di alam kubur. So, dia baca yasin dengan harapan Allah selamatkan arwah opah sebab dia sayang sangat kat arwah opah. I mean like setiap malam baca yasin untuk arwah opah. What an eternal love yall. 😭 pic.twitter.com/o2G2Vluqs4 — Ibnu Shehri (@UltrazAcez) October 28, 2019

Ibnu, who is a preacher himself, uploaded a post onto his Twitter page depicting the story of his grandfather who, without fail, prays for his late wife, to ease his pain of missing her.

“Grandpa misses grandma. He suddenly told me that he can’t do anything to help her now that she has been buried,” wrote Ibnu.

“So, he reads prayers from the Quran with the hope that God will save her because he loves her so much, every night he reads for her.”

His grandfather does this because he feels that his prayers are the only thing that he can offer that will help her in the afterlife and keep her safe in God’s arms.

His eternal love for his wife has tugged on the heartstrings of many social media users as the post has been shared nearly 8,000 times with over 11,000 likes, with many users also sharing their own heart-warming love stories of their grandparents.

Many users said that their relatives also did the same when they lost their better halves saying that they devotedly prayed for them every day as well. Social media users share their stories of how their relatives also keep their lost loved ones in their prayers every day. — Screengrab via Twitter/@UltrazAcez

“My grandmother visits my grandfather’s grave every day after she’s done praying at the mosque. There’s even a chair by the grave where she sits and prays for him,” wrote a user.

“My grandfather is the same. I always see him crying while he sits alone on his chair because he misses his wife so much. I didn’t get the chance to see my grandmother for the last time before she passed, but my grandfather says that she was as beautiful as when they first got married,” wrote another user.

Many other users shared similar stories of how their relatives never forget the ones that they’ve lost and always keep them in their hearts and prayers — proving that love never dies.