Travellers to get sneak preview of Expo 2020 at Dubai International Airport

Travellers going through the Dubai International Airport will be given a daily sneak peek at Expo 2020, which will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Oct 29 — Passengers passing through Dubai International Airport will be getting a preview of Expo 2020, as per a partnership between the Expo organisers and the United Arab Emirates’ main airport.

As the countdown to Expo 2020 begins, the 120,000 passengers who pass through DXB every day will be given a sneak peek of the event, which will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Expo 2020 will create a series of real-life and digital experiences to give travelers an advance taste of the international gathering, as well as encourage them to return to Dubai as tourists.

“In the run up to the event next year, we will make their time at the airport even more exciting and unforgettable by bringing the unique vibe of Dubai and glimpses and flavours of Expo 2020 to show them why it’s an event they simply cannot miss,” said deputy chief executive of Dubai Airports Jamal Al Hai.

DXB and Expo 2020 will be sharing their knowledge and expertise, with the airport handling relations between stakeholders, as well as facilitating the transportation of Expo attendees to the international exhibition with the support of the Road and Transport Authority.

Dubai International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, and saw 89 million passengers in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews