New Balance launches special capsule collection for medical profesionnals

FIGS x New Balance Capsule Collection Women's 996 — Picture courtesy of FIGS/New Balance via AFP

NEW YORK, Oct 29 — American sportswear brand New Balance and healthcare apparel specialist FIGS have just released a capsule collection that merges style and function to bring comfort and fashion to healthcare professionals.

New Balance and FIGS are attempting to revolutionise the design of healthcare staff clothing, at least as far as their feet are concerned. The inaugural collection is composed of a total of three models — two women's and one men's — in a total of five colourways.

The collaboration between the two brands sought to produce footwear that is both durable and lightweight, two qualities prized by medical professionals, interns and students.

The FIGS x New Balance collection features three separate incarnations of the 996, in gray and black colorways for men, as well as navy for with women, with unique details such as FIGS branding on the inside and a yellow signature on the front and bottom of the sole. Women will also be able to buy a special model of the 574s, in white with yellow on the back of the heels, and black with pink on the back of the heels.

FIGS is the first US healthcare apparel brand to sell directly to consumers online. All the models will be available on the FIGS website for approximately US$100 (RM418). — AFP-Relaxnews