‘Anything to cheer her up’: Johor dad goes bald to support nine-year-old daughter with bone cancer

Jeffri Senin with his daughter Rayyana, who is being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — Doting father Jeffri Senin, 39 had no qualms shaving off his hair to support his daughter who recently began seeing the effects of chemotherapy.

“I’m willing to go bald to accompany Rayyana who is experiencing hair loss as a result of chemotherapy recently,” Jeffri told Harian Metro.

Nine-year-old Rayyana is suffering from Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Her dad recently took to Facebook to upload photographs of them together and showed his daughter the comments that said he was handsome despite being bald.

He wanted to normalise the drastic change in her appearance.

“As a father, I can only give her moral support – I want her to be strong and cheerful while battling her illness.

“I want to prove that the change is not a reflection that she lacks something but rather something normal.

“I’m not asking for financial assistance from the public, just their prayers so that she can recover,” he said.

Along with a raft of get well soon wishes, Facebook users have since praised Jeffri for going bald while others said it was a father’s meaningful sacrifice for his child.

He told the Malay publication that he thinks of ways to cheer up Rayyana who is fighting for her life everyday.

According to Jeffri, when his daughter is happy, it takes her mind off her illness and he hopes his plan will help her overcome the disease.

As a member of a charity organisation in Kulai, Johor, listening to the stories of those with disabilities who are able to find success in life helped put things into perspective for Jeffri.

Despite a busy schedule managing Rayyana’s treatments, Jeffri remains active conducting charity work such as helping underprivileged families.

The Coway salesman said it was important for parents with cancer-stricken children to have a positive attitude to encourage their children to fight the disease.

“I pray that Rayyana and other children who are tested with illnesses be given a cure by God and undergo treatment recommended by doctors,” he said.

Rayyana currently has to undergo 14 chemotherapy sessions, once every three weeks for a year.

“She was diagnosed with cancer in August and is being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and Sultan Ismail Hospital.

“One of the most significant side effects of Rayyana was the hair loss since the first day of treatment,” he said.