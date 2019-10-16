WOWComm 2019: First zero-waste event in South-east Asia gets support from DPM

Deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah is set to grace the WOWComm 2019 conference as she shows her support for their zero-waste discussions and initiatives. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Industry leaders and key government officials across South-east Asia will congregate for the first-ever sustainability conference in WOWComm2019 to focus on the core topic environmental sustainability and zero-waste.

The first of its kind in Malaysia and the region and set to bring together business icons, the interdisciplinary forum has received profound recognition from a number of influential individuals, which now includes deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister is set to present a keynote speech when she takes the stage at the one-day conference on December 5 at the Putrajaya Marriott.

Her opening address at WOWComm 2019 or Workshops of the World Communicate 2019, signals her unwavering support for the conference’s commitment to harnessing communication and connection in business, whilst establishing sustainable pathways for development.

“Dr Wan Azizah’s presence at WOWComm 2019 reinstates the government’s effort to embrace environmental protection practices among families and communities, enhancing environmental sustainability,” said WOWComm 2019 organising chairman, Anne Edwards in a press release.

The inducement of the green cause in the conference has also received the royal nod from the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) founding president, YAM Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz who will present the special keynote.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), will also be represented at the conference, with the resident representative for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Niloy Banerjee giving his welcoming remarks.

WOWComm 2019’s organising chairman, Anne Edwards said that she is honoured to be the chairman and organiser of such a momentous conference. — Picture from Anneedwardstv

“WOWComm’s objectives are very much in line with UNDP’s aim to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and eradicate poverty and inequality, tackling the dual threat of climate change and disasters,” said Edwards.

With an aim to put sustainability at the forefront of businesses, the one-day conference will highlight a plethora of topics deliberated by speakers, panellists and captains of industries which are specifically designed towards the theme of “communicating with a cause”.

The speakers include eco speaker “Green Man” Matthias Gelber, Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan, Astro Awani deputy editor-in-chief Kamarul Bahrin Haron and BFM 89.9 producer and presenter Freda Liu.

Also speaking are Rootwommers chief executive officer Camelia Tan Sri Yaacob and Federation President for Asia and the Pacific of Soroptimist International Datuk Anusha Santhirasthipam.

A highlight of the conference will also be a special address by Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“As we strive to achieve our ambition to become a developed nation, it is important for us to address the challenges that come along with it especially in the areas of environment and energy for sustainable development,” said Anwar.

WOWComm 2019 is organised by Anne Edwards & Company and is co-organised by Fine Concept & Creation, with MyEvents Turnkey International managing the conference.

The conference is partnered by Bernama and Malay Mail, endorsed by Soroptimist International of the South-west Pacific and sponsored by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Menteri Besar Incorporated and Perbadanan Nasional Berhad.

More than 500 pioneers and innovators are expected to be at the conference, where tickets are priced at RM250 per person, RM220 for more than 10 sign-ups and RM200 for more than 20 sign-ups.

For more information on the WOWComm 2019 conference and ticket purchasing, surf here.