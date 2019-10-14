Once again, Angkasawan Dr Sheikh Muszaphar takes to social media to prove Earth is not flat

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — It seems that there is no way to convince “flat Earthers” that our planet isn’t in the shape of a plane or disk.
That is unless you swear on God’s name.
That’s exactly what Malaysia’s first astronaut, Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha, has been going through as he received thousands of messages on his social media accounts from conspiracy theorists asking him about the shape of the Earth.
On top of that, some social media users even had the audacity to make him swear on God’s name that the Earth is a sphere, and that he would be punished by God if he is lying.
Pic - To all flat Earthers out there ... I get thousands of DM’s on my Social Media asking me about the shape of the Earth and some even have the guts asking me to swear in the name of Allah . I thought I have made it clear on my previous postings showing pics I took from Space and my statements . And no matter how much I explain to them , I can never convince them ... They are always sticking to their non-factual based evidence which I find appalling . On this Barakah Friday I’d like to make a point to these groups as what I have seen and known . “ Dengan nama Allah saya bersumpah bahawa Bumi berbentuk sfera seperi mana dilihat oleh saya di Angkasa “ I hope that clears the air ... Salam Jumaat Everyone . Love As Always . PS - “ It’s harder to convince or debate with the uneducated compared to the intellectuals because they don’t understand the basic of knowledge “
Two days ago, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar posted a screenshot from a conversation he had with a social media user, who said that he was waiting for the Angakasawan to swear on God’s name because he never “dared” to do so previously.
Undoubtedly angered by such messages, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar wrote a detailed caption with the post to debunk the Malaysian believers of the flat Earth society’s theories once and for all.
“I get thousands of DM’s on my social media asking me about the shape of the Earth, and some even have the guts asking me to swear on the name of God,” he wrote.
“I don’t simply use the name of God just to prove a point and make people believe me, but if this is what it takes... then I swear in the name of God that the Earth is a sphere as seen with my own eyes from space.”
The 47-year-old added that no matter how much he tried to explain to “flat Earthers” about his experiences in space, he could “never convince them,” as they continued to cling onto their unfactual beliefs.
Dr Sheikh Muszaphar also said that he found their disproven claims “appalling” because there is no concrete evidence to support their theory.
Pic - View of Earth ... The best thing of space is the magnificent view of Earth . It’s totally an out-of-this-world feeling literally speaking ... Totally difficult to describe the mixed emotions playing inside you . The vastness of space , the Creator ... A great feeling indeed which changes your life as a whole ... SubhanAllah ... Salam Everyone . Love As Always ... PS - Can anyone guess the name of the river as seen on Earth ?
He also said that he has continuously posted statements and pictures he took from space onto his social media accounts to prove that the Earth is shaped like a sphere to all the naysayers.
“It’s harder to convince or debate with the uneducated compared to the intellectuals because they don’t understand the basics of knowledge,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar was embroiled in another high-profile flat-Earth debate when nasyid singer, Suhaimi Saad challenged him on social media to prove that the Earth was not flat.
He responded by saying:
“I went around the Earth 16 times a day, and it is shaped like a geosphere, to be exact, squashed at the poles and bulging at the Equator, not like a ball, but more to an egg.”