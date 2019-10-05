In need of a new motorcycle, Run for National Unity participant wins it in lucky draw

Mohd Fauzi received his new ride at Lake Gardens this morning where the run was held. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Mohd Fauzi Satari could hardly believe it when his number was announced as the grand prize winner for Run for National Unity 2019’s lucky draw this morning.

Lady Luck was clearly on his side as the 54-year-old walked away with a handsome SM Sport 110R motorcycle, which retails for nearly RM4,000.

The timing of his luck was just right as Mohd Fauzi, who hails from Kampung Sijangkang, Selangor, needed a new motorbike after his previous one started becoming weary with age.

When met by Malay Mail, Mohd Fauzi explained that he had signed up for the run on a whim and never expected to snag a trophy, let alone a shiny new bike.

“I had no idea I would win, it was such a ‘wow’ moment. I just joined the run as a fun weekend activity, so to receive this prize makes me so happy.

“I was content with just receiving a finisher’s medal, but this motorcycle is by far the biggest gift I’ve ever gotten.

“At first, I thought about how nice it would be to receive a bicycle (in the lucky draw), but my prize ended up going beyond my expectations,” he said.

He was joined by other winners who received RM15,000 worth of goodies in total, including bicycles and sports shoes, during the lucky draw.

New Balance cash vouchers worth RM75,600 were also given to participants during the event, which was organised by HELP University and Malay Mail.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of National Unity and Social Well-being Senator P. Waytha Moorthy also graced the event to flag off the 10km and 7km categories.