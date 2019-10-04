Congo distributes three million mosquito nets in anti-malaria campaign

Insecticide-treated nets are a time-honoured but highly effective way of preventing transmission of the mosquito-borne malarial parasite. — AFP

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct 4 — The Republic of Congo yesterday launched a campaign to distribute anti-malaria bed nets to more than 90 per cent of the nation's households.

More than three million insecticide-treated nets will be distributed over the five-day operation, initiated by Prime Minister Clement Mouamba in the capital Brazzaville.

The cost of the operation, put at €12 million (RM55 million), is being met by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Health Minister Jacqueline Lydia Mikolo said malaria was the prime cause of death among children aged under five, and the disease was a major cause of absence from school.

Insecticide-treated nets are a time-honoured but highly effective way of preventing transmission of the mosquito-borne malarial parasite.

The last major net distribution in the Republic of Congo was 2012. — AFP-Relaxnews