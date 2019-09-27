Almost a perfect ten! Malaysian woman rates husband for caring for her and six children in postpartum confinement

Siti's husband attending to her and the children before leaving for work. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A woman in postpartum confinement warmed the hearts of many with the story of the dedication of her husband who juggles a full time job while taking care of her and their six children.

The Facebook user by the name of Siti Nor Q who is in Kuantan, wrote on how her other half single-handedly has been caring for the family since she delivered their third child.

The herbal water that Siti uses to shower every morning. — Picture via Facebook

She shares how he would take up their school going children in the morning.

“After that he will go into the kitchen to boil herbal water used for shower and cook confinement food for mommy,” said the entrepreneur.

Once done, it’s on to rubbing medicated oil on her before he leaves home to send their children to school, before heading for work.

“As for Aisyah and baby Zidane, he will shower them when he comes back for lunch.

“In the meantime, I will wipe the baby’s body while waiting for him to be showered in the afternoon,” she wrote.

For his dedication, Siti said she rated her husband a solid nine out of ten.

“Thank you daddy for being the perfect husband,” she added.

The husband also whips up a meal for her before heading to work. — Picture via Facebook

Having a good son-in-law has prompted Siti’s mother to take care of him well.

“Mom used to say it is not easy to get a man like your husband. Take care of him well.”

“Good willing mom. As long as we are fated to be together, I will take care of him.”

Siti’s post has since received over 3,100 reactions and had been shared over 4,600 times with 2,100 comments.