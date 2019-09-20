Shaking things up! McShaker fries are back, along with tasty new editions to McDonald’s menu

Yes, you read that right, the McShaker is back! ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 ― McDonalds’ fries are crunchy and delicious, with just the right amount of salt to tickle your taste buds and being the perfect accompaniment to almost anything on the menu.

Every now and then, however, it’s good to shake things up a little, which is exactly what McDonald’s have done.

For just RM1 extra, you can now upgrade your fried to a McShaker, with any McValue Meal. ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

McDonalds’ has reintroduced everyone’s favourite in the McShaker Fries to the menu yesterday with the new Spicy McShaker which can be purchased with any McValue Meal for an extra RM1 ― upgrading your plain, salty fries into a spicy powder infused bag of deliciousness.

Each serving comes with a packet of spicy powder seasoning and a large paper bag for you to shake your fries in.

While the McShaker isn’t exactly a brand new edition to the menu, the spicy take is bound to be a hit amongst Malaysians ― especially on those late-night trips to the drive-thru.

Other than the reintroduction of the McShaker, McDonald’s has also added other new items to their menu, including a Double Chocolate Sundae, Salted Caramel Sundae and McFlurry, Sweet Chilli Fish Burger, Strawberry Custard Pie and Hotcakes with Sundae.

The Hershey’s chocolate ice cream at McDonald’s used to only be available as a sundae cone, but has been given an upgrade just like the McShaker.

If the regular Hershey Sundae cone wasn’t enough to tickle your taste buds, the new Double Chocolate Sundae will make you think twice. ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

The Double Chocolate Sundae, now in a cup, is partnered with the thick chocolate sauce that we all love, just like the old favourite Vanilla sundae.

The new Sundae collection from McDonald’s, now in Salted Caramel flavour. ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

McDonald’s have also unveiled a new Salted Caramel series which includes a Salted Caramel Sundae and Salted Caramel McFlurry, which sees their creamy vanilla ice cream partnered with mouth-watering drizzles of salted caramel sauce.

The Sweet Chilli Fish Burger, which is almost like a fish version of the Spicy Chicken McDeluxe, is another new addition to the menu.

This is one that is sure to get fish burger enthusiasts excited, the new Sweet Chilli Fish Burger. ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

The burger comes with the same bun used on the Spicy Chicken McDeluxe, but instead of chicken, it has a crispy fish fillet inside, topped with the perfect combination of sweet and spicy sauce.

McDonald’s has been taking new spins on the classic Apple Pie for a while now, with their unique flavours like Red Bean Pie, Pineapple Pie, Chicken Rendang Pie and a favourite, the Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pie.

The newest addition to the pie family, the strawberry jam and custard-filled pie. ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

This time around, the newest inclusion to the pie family is the Strawberry Custard Pie which is filled with thick strawberry jam, coupled with creamy custard.

Hotcakes with a Sundae? Who can say no to that? ― Picture via McDonalds.com.my

Finally, another new edition to the McDonald’s menu, this time for breakfast ― is the Hotcakes with sundae.

The best possible meal to start your day with ― feast on the soft, buttery Hotcakes topped with an ice cream sundae, with a choice between a chocolate or strawberry topping.