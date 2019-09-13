New documentary sheds light on four decades of Malaysia-China relations (VIDEO)

The premiere of the documentary was hosted by Peking University’s Malaysian Alumni Association, Malaysian Student Association, and Southeast Asian Association. — Picture courtesy of PKUAAM

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Malaysia has enjoyed diplomacy with China since May 31 1974, forging a friendship that led to a growth in trade, economics, and political ties.

To mark the 45th anniversary of China-Malaysia relations, Peking University Alumni Association Malaysia (PKUAAM) has released a documentary titled Multi-cultures Intertwined In Harmony, which narrates the experiences of three generations since the establishment of bilateral diplomacy between the two countries.

The 20-minute long film covers three chapters: past, present, and future, with each generation reflecting on the cultural dialogue between Malaysia and China over the past four decades.

Notable interviewees include former Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary-General Tan Sri Osman Kahin, Malaysia-China Friendship Association president Datuk Abdul Majid, and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

At the premiere of the film in Peking University (PKU), PKUAAM president Nai Chen Huang explained that the purpose of the film was to shed light on the framework of Sino-Malaysian diplomacy and to explore the meaning behind the 45 years of diplomacy between the two countries.

The film was jointly planned and produced by PKUAAM and the WeInsight Studio, established by PKU’s School of Journalism and Communication.

Malaysia’s leading traditional Chinese medicine corporation Hai-O Enterprise also lent support during the filming process.